Baltimore County Council may add seats with Olszewski’s support

Organizers in Baltimore County held a petition drive in recent months to expand the number of representatives on the county council. The goal was to get a voter referendum on the general election ballot which could add four new seats to the council by amending the county charter.

That would expand the council to 11 members if approved by voters but the effort fell short.

The issue might be back in 2024, because the county executive supports expanding the council.

In March, a coalition of community organizations launched a campaign to collect 10,000 or more registered voter signatures required to put the issue on the November ballot.

Linda Dorsey-Walker, the chair of the coalition called 4MORE! 4BALTIMORECOUNTY said Tuesday they will not make that goal.

“I would say that’s a fair assumption at this point,” Dorsey-Walker said.

Expanding the council would require voters to approve a charter amendment. The question can be put on the ballot either with a petition drive or if at least five members of the County Council agree.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he will take a very serious look at working with the council to propose expanding the body by perhaps two seats.

“To ensure that we do have opportunities for representation closer to the community but also more opportunities for women and candidates of color to run and win and serve on the county council,” Olsewski said.

There is one Black council member, but African-Americans make up about 30% of the county population.

A bruising legal battle over redrawing the council district lines was fought earlier this year to make it more likely that minority candidates could win a race for the council. Despite changes made to the council district map to try to achieve that, Black candidates in the first, second and sixth council districts lost to white opponents in last week’s Democratic primary.

Supporters of expanding the council also point out it has had seven seats since 1956. Since then, the county’s population has more than tripled.

Olszewski said, “Looking at our growth over time in terms of population, our demographic shifts in Baltimore County, our large geography, I do think it’s time we take a look at expanding the council.”

Dorsey-Walker said it was difficult for them to hit the 10,000 signature mark in part because of how the state changed signature collection requirements.

The Maryland State Board of Elections allowed electronic signatures in 2020 and again in 2021 collected online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year rules reverted back to having to get people to sign petitions in person, like in churches and at community meetings.

But Dorsey-Walker said that was especially difficult this year because organizations have still cut back on in person meetings.

“There are community organizations, homeowner associations, that still have not started meeting again in person because they got used to meeting virtually,” Dorsey-Walker said.