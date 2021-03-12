Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach

-
The Baltimore County Council killed legislation Monday that would have allowed voters to decide if council members should have term limits.While the vote…
A Baltimore County Councilman is proposing a three-term limit for council members. Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk, who will not run for a fourth term…
The state parks in Baltimore County are seeing a crush of people looking for things to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of that, officials…
The HEROES Act, the $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House last month, remains stalled in the Senate.About one third of that money would…
The Baltimore County Council passed Friday its budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, but not before an acrimonious debate over whether to cut…
A proposal to delay when developers will have to pay impact fees in Baltimore County is dead.County Councilman Julian Jones said he is withdrawing the…
The Baltimore County Council, like localities across the country, is wrestling with a budget that has been wrecked by COVID 19.Council members are making…