With warnings about the future, Baltimore County Council passes budget

The Baltimore County Council Thursday unanimously passed a $5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

It does not include an increase in the tax rate and the council cut just one item from County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s proposed spending plan: $600,000 was taken from design plans for renovating the county council’s office.

During his budget message, County Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, said the council is concerned about the future fiscal landscape.

“We have a presidential election in the next six months, and the uncertainty of not knowing the course the country will be on after that,” Patoka said. “We have an economy that needs to stay strong.”

In a statement, Olszewski said, “This budget makes historic investments in our people, our infrastructure and our communities.”

When Olszewski submitted his spending plan to the County Council in April,he warned of difficult days ahead, when county leaders will have to consider raising taxes and cutting services.

Olszewski is running for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District seat. If he wins the general election in November, he will resign as county executive, leaving it to his successor to complete the remaining two years of his term and deal with the budget issues he says are ahead.

Passing of the 2024-2025 budget follows several fat years when Olszewski and the council had plenty of money to spread around, due in part to hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief money as well as a strong economy.

This year, the COVID money has dried up and the county has been feeling inflationary pressures. Olszewski has called it an “economic perfect storm.”

Patoka, during his budget message, criticized the Olszewski administration for keeping the County Council in the dark when it comes to the ongoing cost of a recently purchased building for county offices.

Patoka said when the council was asked to sign off on buying the building at 305 Washington Ave. in Towson for $6 million last year, it was told it was “move in ready” for county employees.

However, Patoka said in examining Olszewski’s budget, it turned out the building needs “extraordinary repairs and renovations” totalling nearly $7.5 million.

“It seems as though the Baltimore County Council was on a need to know basis,” Patoka said.

The spending plan passed Thursday includes:

Fully funding the school system’s request, which was $41 million beyond the level required by the state.

Freezing tuition at the Community College of Baltimore County for students living in the county.

A more than 30% increase in spending on the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Money for a new Wilkens Police Precinct and Catonsville Fire Station.

APFO Delayed

The County Council Thursday also delayed taking action on controversial legislationthat would restrict development in overcrowded school districts.

The Council decided to put off action on updating the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) after going into closed session for a few minutes to discuss it with legal counsel.

The County Council plans to have a work session on the legislation May 28 with a final vote June 3.