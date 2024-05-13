Three people took responsibility on Monday for their roles in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who both fired guns, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Circuit to first-degree assault and possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of 25 years’ incarceration, with 20 years suspended, plus five years’ probation.

Mikhi Jackson, 18, who was captured in a video that went viral pulling a gun out of a bag before the shooting, pleaded guilty to possession of a regulated firearm by a person under 21 for a sentence of five years’ incarceration, with four years suspended, plus two years’ probation. He must also participate in Roca, a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization that works with young adults considered to be at high risk of being shot or shooting someone.

Before he accepted the plea agreements, Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller said he recognized that many in the community would applaud him if he rejected the proposals and imposed a lengthy period of incarceration. But he said his role is not to cater to public opinion.

Instead, Geller said, justice requires a measured approach. Geller said he believed that the resolution in the three cases was appropriate for several reasons, including that it spares victims from having to testify at trial and ensures a conviction.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: 3 plead guilty for their roles in Brooklyn Day mass shooting

