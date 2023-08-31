Two teenagers charged with crimes related to fatal Brooklyn Day shooting

The Baltimore police announced that two more people have been charged with crimes related to the Brooklyn Day mass shooting that killed two and injured 28 others in early July.

An 18 year-old named Aaron Brown faces 75 charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder and multiple first degree murder charges, according to police.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the fourteen year-old was arrested on Wednesday with the help of school police. The fourteen year-old faces 18 charges that also include conspiracy to commit first degree murder, said Worley.

The eighteen year-old Aaron Brown, was already in police custody for an unrelated incident.

The state's attorney Ivan Bates could not say on Thursday afternoon if the fourteen year-old would be tried as an adult.

WYPR does not name minors who have been charged with crimes.

With these arrests, there are now four suspects in custody on charges related to the Brooklyn Day shooting. Police shared that they now believe as many as ten people may be responsible for the fatal incident.

This is a developing story