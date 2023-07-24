Brooklyn Day shooting

-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced enforcement of the city's youth curfew during the Memorial Day Weekend. Baltimore was among several cities nationwide to beef up enforcement, but do these curfews significantly reduce crime?
“... breakdown in communication and judgment that is absolutely unacceptable.”
Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway, chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, joins Midday to discuss the committee's hearing on the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting.
“All we can do is hope and pray they don't forget about us after 45 days."
The Brooklyn Homes neighborhood experienced a tragic mass shooting in the early morning hours of July 2. We get an update on the police case and the community response from WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter and Baltimore Brew Senior Editor and Reporter Mark Reutter.
The 17-year-old has been charged with five gun-related misdemeanors.
The 17-year-old male faces four charges, but police have not identified him as a shooter.
Interim MONSE director Stefanie Mavronis clarified the relationship between the police and Safe Streets by writing that the program’s success depends upon the “rapport amongst the community they serve.”
Seven people remain hospitalized Monday afternoon, four in critical condition, after a shooting that killed two and injured 28.
The shooting at the annual Brooklyn Day block party is the most people shot in one incident in Baltimore since at least 2015.