Police arrest another teenager in connection to Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

Baltimore police announced Wednesday the arrest of a 15 year-old on charges related to the July mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes housing project.

That shooting killed two people and injured 28 others, mostly teenagers, in the early hours of July 2nd, following an annual block party known as “Brooklyn Day.” Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed.

The minor, identified as a male, was arrested at a residence on Wednesday. According to police, the 15 year-old was at the 800 block of Gretna Court where he allegedly “fired a weapon at several individuals.”

He is expected to face charges on 44 offenses including attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and loaded handgun on person. BPD wrote in a press release Wednesday morning that the minor will be transported to Central Booking Intake Facility and formally charged later in the day.

Detectives confirmed that the same person was arrested on August 30, 2023 for a handgun violation.

Police have now arrested five individuals on criminal charges related to the Brooklyn Day shooting. All of them have been teenagers and three of them are minors. Police arrested a 17 year-old in July who they say had a gun at the party although his lawyer claims that the gun was actually a toy.

Baltimore detectives believe that at least 10 people are responsible for the gunfire that resulted in the worst mass shooting in the city’s modern history — that number is based on ballistics and shell casings recovered from the scene, police have said.

“We will continue to follow every lead and pursue all of those that were involved in this incident to bring justice to the families and the Brooklyn Homes community,” said acting Commissioner Richard Worley through a press release on Wednesday.

“The devastating effects of this act of violence have continued to ripple through our city and especially our Brooklyn community,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

News of the arrest comes just hours before the Baltimore City Council is set to have another hearing questioning how various city agencies, including the police department, handled the events leading up to and after the Brooklyn Day shooting.