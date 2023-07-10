Teen charged in connection with Brooklyn shooting held without bond

The 17-year-old accused of having an illegal gun during the mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood earlier this month is being held without bond while he awaits his trial.

At Monday’s bail hearing, Michael Clinkscale, the attorney representing the teen, highlighted his lack of prior criminal record and the lack of charges related to firing a gun.

However, District Court Judge Kent J. Boles, Jr., agreed with Assistant State’s Attorney Brandon Jones’ assessment that the teen poses an “extreme threat to public safety,” because of the connection to the Brooklyn shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others — including the defendant.

According to Clinkscale, the charges stem from a video posted to social media in which his client is seen pulling what appears to be a gun out of a bag. Clinkscale told reporters the gun in the video is an Orbeez toy gun.

“In that video, whatever it was he was toying around with, you don't see a single person in that video looking afraid and running around,” Clinkscale said, “but the minute a gun actually did come into existence, they dispersed.”

The teen is charged with five misdemeanors: possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of an assault weapon, having a handgun in a vehicle, having a handgun on a person and reckless endangerment. Because of a requirement in Maryland law, he is being charged as an adult.

Neither Clinkscale nor the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office has released charging documents. Court records are shielded because the defendant is a minor.