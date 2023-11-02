Families of 2 killed and 2 injured in July shooting at Brooklyn Homes to sue city, state

The families of two people killed and two people injured in the July shooting in the Brooklyn Homes community are planning to sue the city and state over the incident.

Attorneys at Murphy, Falcon and Murphy Law Firm said Wednesday they’ll file a lawsuit. Attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing the families, said during a press conference that the only way to get the attention of officials is to sue the city of Baltimore and state.

Murphy first cited the Baltimore Police department’s 173-page Agency After Action report from saying “this was preventable” because of their own unpreparedness. “This should not have happened. ... The police fell down on the job. There’s no question that they should’ve had a huge police presence there,” he said.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were fatally shot on the night of July 2 after a daylong celebration in the city’s Brooklyn community. Kavon Lewis, and Takiea L. Hinton, who were also shot, will also be represented.

Claims for negligence alleging a public safety presence against the State of Maryland, the Baltimore City Police Department, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and others, are expected to be filed.

Gonzalez and Fagbemi are seeking $50 million in damages, and Lewis and Hinton about $25 million.

