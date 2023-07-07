© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Baltimore police make arrest for Sunday’s mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush,
Emily Hofstaedter
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
Cops patrol the homes around Brooklyn Homes on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner
/
Cops patrol the homes around Brooklyn Homes on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Baltimore City police have arrested a 17 year-old male related to Sunday’s mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes in southwest Baltimore that killed two and injured 28. Police say he was arrested early Friday morning at a residence.

The minor was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he awaits a bail review Monday. He is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle. Detectives say they believe the teenager was involved in the shooting but have not identified him as a shooter. Police told reporters that there were at least two shooters and multiple guns involved.

In a recorded statement sent to WYPR, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, “Today's arrest is a signal that with the community's help, we can get justice for Aaliyah, Kylis and everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy. And Baltimoreans have my word that we will not rest until we do.”

18 year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20 year-old Kylis Fegbemi were killed in the shooting. Three of the 28 victims were still in the hospital Friday according to police and all are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. There is up to a $28,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charges. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be sent via text through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
Emily Hofstaedter
Emily is a general assignment news reporter for WYPR.
