Emily Hofstaedter

Emily is a general assignment news reporter for WYPR.

Emily began her journalism radio career nestled out on the tundra and on the shores of the sea ice in Nome, Alaska. Out there she covered everything from dog sled racing (mushing), climate change and Indigenous sovereignty. The work she did with her news team covering mishandled sexual assaults has won awards from the Alaska Press Club and led to an update in the Alaska consent statute.

In Alaska she met her now husband, and the two of them ended up in America’s Greatest City! She then spent a year working as a Ben Bagdikian Fellow for Mother Jones magazine doing research and fact-checking while she reported on issues ranging from labor politics, environmental justice and religion.

Emily originally hails from just up the Susquehanna River in Lancaster, PA and so the Chesapeake watershed has always been her home. When she isn’t reporting you might catch her performing with a local theatre troupe, writing poetry or hiking Maryland’s glorious range of trails.

Send her news tips at [email protected] or on Twitter @ehofstaedter!