18 year-old arrested in Baltimore City with charges related to Brooklyn Homes shooting

The Baltimore City Police announced the arrest of a suspect related to the July 2nd Brooklyn Day mass shooting on Thursday evening.

Tristan Brian Jackson, an 18 year-old, was arrested and taken into police custody on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to attempt murder, and 41 related charges, according to police. He was arrested on the 300 Block of North Gay Street.

Jackson is being held at Central Booking Intake Facility with charges for seven counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 41 other related charges, say police.

Interim Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a written statement that police are still working “tirelessly” on the case.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community,” said Worley.

Jackson is the first person arrested on charges directly related to the shooting that occurred in the early hours of the morning at an annual block party in Brooklyn Homes. That night two people were killed and 28 others were injured.

On July 7th, police arrested and charged a 17 year-old with having an illegal gun at the block party; the teen’s lawyer says that gun was a toy. That teenager is currently being held without bond over misdemeanor charges. He is being tried as an adult because of a requirement in Maryland law.

According to reporting from The Baltimore Banner , Jackson was arrested in February at Mervo High School following an anonymous tip to the police; police recovered a Glock 43x9 mm pistol with an extended magazine. Jackson was ordered held without bail and no other records from the case are immediately available. “The case no longer appears in the Maryland Judiciary Case Search database, which could mean it was waived to juvenile court. Charging documents, however, remain available because they were filed with a habeas corpus petition to review his no-bail status,” reports The Baltimore Banner.

This is a developing story.