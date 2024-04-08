© 2024 WYPR
Lawmakers approve juvenile justice changes, adding more charges for kids under 13

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Brenda Wintrode
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT
Sen. Will Smith, chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Del. Luke Clippinger, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announce new juvenile justice legislation in the Maryland State House lobby on January 31, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Sen. Will Smith, chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Del. Luke Clippinger, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announce new juvenile justice legislation in the Maryland State House lobby on January 31, 2024.

Maryland lawmakers have finalized changes to the state’s juvenile justice laws, expanding the consequences for young offenders and adding new tracking requirements.

The bill is now heading to Gov. Wes Moore’s desk, and the Democrat has said he will sign a juvenile bill into law as long as it includes accountability for youth and for the adults that run the juvenile system.

Democratic committee chairs, Del. Luke Clippinger and Sen. Will Smith ushered the bills through their respective chambers on behalf of Democratic leaders, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and were able to reach compromise on many key provisions.

The bill decides consequences for children aged 10- to 12-years-old caught carrying guns and stealing cars, gives courts the ability to expand probation, decides when state’s attorneys can review cases and sets up sweeping juvenile legal system oversight and data collection.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Lawmakers approve juvenile justice changes, adding more charges for kids under 13

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland General Assembly 2024Juvenile JusticeYouthDel. Luke ClippingerMarylandMaryland Gov. Wes MooreSenate President Bill FergusonHouse Speaker Adrienne JonesCrimeCriminal Justice
Brenda Wintrode
Reporter, The Baltimore Banner
See stories by Brenda Wintrode
