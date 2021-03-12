Del. Luke Clippinger

-
The House of Delegates gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would take the governor out of the parole process for inmates serving life…
Leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates are forming a workgroup that aims to improve trust and accountability in police statewide. The announcement…
Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed more than three dozen bills the General Assembly passed during this year’s abbreviated session. The rejected bills include a…
With proposals from both parties in Annapolis, many state lawmakers are predicting that this is the year the state requires businesses to offer employees…