As Maryland lawmakers convene, Gov. Moore side steps juvenile justice changes — for now

Ahead of the start of the Maryland General Assembly session on Wednesday, Governor Wes Moore outlined his public safety proposals for lawmakers. But the Governor’s plans don’t really touch on the issue — juvenile justice.

Governor Moore gave details Tuesday on three bills he wants introduced in the General Assembly.



Reform to the state’s crime victims compensation fund

An apprenticeship program to recruit and retain more law enforcement officers

The creation of an office of Gun Violence and Prevention within the state department of health

That final measure is similar to one President Biden made at the federal level. “This is a public safety crisis. But it is also a public health crisis,” Moore told reporters at a statehouse press conference in Annapolis.

But even as crime rates and specifically juvenile crime have fallen in the state, lawmakers will be looking at changes to the sweeping Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2022. Some prosecutors have been critical of portions of the law. When asked whether he would support any changes, the Governor said ‘all options should be on the table.’

Appearing on WYPR’s Midday on Tuesday, State Senate President Bill Ferguson noted crime rates and juvenile crime in particular have fallen in Maryland, but that hasn’t stopped the push for changes. He told host Tom Hall where changes in the law might occur.

“There’s a very specific problem in place,” Ferguson said. “Young people with guns, who are either shooting or getting shot, and young people who are stealing cars or engaging in car jacking activities. That is a very specific subset and cohort that really matters. And it has an outsized impact on people’s perception of crime overall.”