-
The annual number of homicides in Baltimore surpassed 300 for each year from 2015 to 2020. Young people have been at the forefront of the city’s violence.…
-
Erricka Bridgeford is a co-creator of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, an organization that seeks to end homicides in the city. The group organizes quarterly…
-
For the fifth year in a row, the annual number of homicides in Baltimore has surpassed 300. Young people have been at the forefront of the city’s…
-
Baltimore is at the center of the lead crisis in the U.S., and generations of Baltimoreans have been poisoned by the heavy metal. How did lead exposure…
-
NewsOctober first marked a milestone for Akai Alston. It was the first time the 25-year-old had been home for a whole year since he was 14. The rest of the…
-
NewsThe agency in charge of Maryland’s juvenile justice system dodged the state’s competitive bidding process by artificially dividing contracts into smaller…
-
Anthony Lloyd is one of those kids who was doing everything right; getting good grades, going to college.Still, he was shot in the back by a 17-year-old…
-
Hundreds of Baltimore youth showed up at a recent city council budget hearing to plead for more money for after-school and community school programs.One…