Maryland House OK’s juvenile justice changes; Differing Senate bill could pass next week

The Maryland House of Delegates gave final approval Friday to a bill that makes several changes to juvenile justice laws in the state. The headlining piece of legislation received near unanimous support — it passed by 126-6 vote — but it lacked the enthusiasm typically seen for something approved with that kind of margin.

The measure lengthens probation for juveniles in some cases and puts children between the ages of 10 and 12 into the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) for certain crimes — such as sex offenses and animal abuse. The bill, crafted by Democratic leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly, comes in the face of intense media coverage of crime in the state, even though the crime rate has fallen in Maryland and in particular the juvenile crime rate.

It’s that contrast that led Democrats like Delegate Cheryl Pasteur (D-Baltimore County) to voice that they’d begrudgingly support the bill. “As the African proverb goes ‘when the children don’t feel the warmth of the village they will burn down the village to get that warmth’,” Pasteur said on the House floor Friday. “As we move forward with this, we must remember that we have put children in this spot.”

The House version did not reverse a two-year-old law that ensures juveniles receive access to an attorney before speaking with police. Prosecutors from across the state, many of whom are Democrats, say the law is hampering police investigations. But supporters argue the law extends juveniles the same rights adults get.

The six delegates who voted against the bill are all Democrats — Tiffany Alston (D-Prince George’s), Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery), Debra Davis (D-Charles), Ashanti Martinez (D-Prince George’s), Jamila Woods (D-Prince George’s) and Caylin Young (D-Baltimore City). “We applaud the six brave delegates who resisted a bill that has been driven by media propaganda and not rooted in best practices or actual data,” said Yanet Amanuel, Public Policy Director for the ACLU of Maryland, in a statement. “We need our elected leaders to center the humanity of Black children and prioritize care over cages.”

The senate is scheduled to approve its own version of the bill early next week. It reportedly differs from the House in a few ways, including the crimes which will put 10 to 12-year-olds into DJS. Once it’s approved, both chambers will have to work out the differences between the two measures before it can be sent to Governor Wes Moore for his signature.