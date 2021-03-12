-
Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
-
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
-
Four bills vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan are a step closer to becoming law after the state Senate voted Tuesday to override the vetoes. One bill closes what…
-
The Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak among both staff and the youth incarcerated there. As of Thursday, at…
-
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center has caused the state to pause classes at the youth detention center and send educational…
-
NewsOctober first marked a milestone for Akai Alston. It was the first time the 25-year-old had been home for a whole year since he was 14. The rest of the…
-
NewsThe agency in charge of Maryland’s juvenile justice system dodged the state’s competitive bidding process by artificially dividing contracts into smaller…
-
Sitting handcuffed and shackled for a long car ride can be traumatic for a child. Deborah St. Jean, the director of the state public defender’s Juvenile…
-
A state panel voted Thursday to restrict when and how the Department of Juvenile Services shackles children in its custody while transporting them to and…
-
A state legislative committee voted Thursday in favor of changes to how and when the Department of Juvenile Services strip searches children and…