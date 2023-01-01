Bri Hatch (they/she) is a Report for America Corps Member joining the WYPR team to cover education.

Hatch reported on college diversity and student well-being for The Chronicle of Higher Education in 2022, earning a Hearst feature award for their piece about a misplaced Wizard of Oz dress. They served as the editor-in-chief for their college newspaper, breaking news about hazing and sexual assault cases.

Hatch also reported on local education tensions in rural Virginia for The Rockbridge Report, tackling critical race theory, book-banning and more.

Outside of the newsroom, they are obsessed with alt-indie music (notable exception: Taylor Swift), cozy coffee shops and autobiographies.