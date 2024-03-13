© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Which direction will Maryland take on juvenile justice reform?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, speaks with reporters outside a community center in Brooklyn on July 4, 2023, to discuss the mass shooting that took place nearby a few days earlier, standing alongside Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other elected Maryland and local government officials. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and other government officials after the mass shooting in Brooklyn Homes which severely impacted the area's youth.

Reforming the way juveniles experience the justice system has been a headline topics in the Maryland General Assembly this year.

At the beginning of this month, the House and Senate each overwhelmingly passed separate bills that address concerns about holding young offenders accountable, and rehabilitating them when they commit crimes.

Del. Luke Clippinger, the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is the co-sponsor of the House's version of the bill. He joins us to discuss the legislation, which now heads to the Senate.

We also speak to Judge Andre Davis, who served on four courts over a 30-year career, and who also served as the City Solicitor for Baltimore during the administration of Catherine Pugh. Last week, Judge Davis and Nancy Gertner, a retired US District Judge from Massachusetts wrote an essay in the Baltimore Banner entitled “Juvenile Sentencing Bill is About Politics, Not Reducing Crime.”

And we also speak with James Dold, the founder and CEO of Human Rights for Kids, a nonprofit that advocates for human rights issues affecting children.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
