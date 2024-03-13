Which direction will Maryland take on juvenile justice reform?

Reforming the way juveniles experience the justice system has been a headline topics in the Maryland General Assembly this year.

At the beginning of this month, the House and Senate each overwhelmingly passed separate bills that address concerns about holding young offenders accountable, and rehabilitating them when they commit crimes.

Del. Luke Clippinger, the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is the co-sponsor of the House's version of the bill. He joins us to discuss the legislation, which now heads to the Senate.

We also speak to Judge Andre Davis, who served on four courts over a 30-year career, and who also served as the City Solicitor for Baltimore during the administration of Catherine Pugh. Last week, Judge Davis and Nancy Gertner, a retired US District Judge from Massachusetts wrote an essay in the Baltimore Banner entitled “Juvenile Sentencing Bill is About Politics, Not Reducing Crime.”

And we also speak with James Dold, the founder and CEO of Human Rights for Kids, a nonprofit that advocates for human rights issues affecting children.