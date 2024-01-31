Details of Maryland juvenile justice reform bill emerge

Leaders in the Maryland General Assembly unveiled an expansive juvenile justice reform bill Wednesday which would expand probation for certain offenders among other changes. The bill answers the many questions entering this year’s legislative session that centered on the issue, and the intense debate about punishment of juveniles.

Despite falling juvenile crime rates statewide, State Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said lawmakers had to act this year on changes to the juvenile justice system in the state. “While youth offenders account for less than 10-percent of the crimes committed, unfortunately it is clear that they’ve become the biggest part of the crime perception problem in Maryland,” Ferguson said at a state house press conference Wednesday. He was joined by Governor Wes Moore, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and the chairs of each chamber's respective committee that will first take up the bill.

Senator Will Smith (D-Montgomery) chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. During that press conference, he outlined many of the changes the bill makes:



Increases probation length for juveniles in certain cases, and allows courts to extend probation lengths if the juvenile has missed meetings for unexcused absences

Expands the jurisdiction of the Department of Juvenile Services to take cases of children under 13 for firearm offenses, car thefts, third-degree sexual offenses and animal abuse

Requires written documentation by police of when juveniles are taken into custody

Decrease the timeline for intake procedures done by DJS

Ensure law enforcement officers are trained to ensure the Juvenile Interrogation Act of 2023 is followed (prosecutors have complained the new law is hampering investigations because all juveniles taken into custody must be given access to an attorney before they can be questioned)

Governor Wes Moore says he’s confident whatever passes through the General Assembly will be acceptable enough for him to sign into law. Hearings in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and House Judiciary Committee have yet to be scheduled.

Reaction was swift to the plan in other circles. Republicans, who are in the minority in both chambers in Maryland, applauded the plan. “Reinstating the Department of Juvenile Services jurisdiction over 10 to 12-year-olds found in the possession of firearms is an issue we championed last year and continue to advocate for,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany). The office of Maryland Public Defender was not happy with that particular change. “Ultimately, the impact of these proposals will be to incarcerate more children, specifically Black and brown children who statistically are catapulted into the juvenile and adult criminal legal systems more than other children,” said Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue in a statement.