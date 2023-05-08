Learning from our mistakes: New analysis of the response to COVID

What did we learn from our battle with COVID-19? When the next pandemic comes, will we do a better job of handling it?

In late April, the COVID Crisis Group issued a report called Lessons from the COVID War. They assessed how the world handled the deadly disease, and they assert, “no country’s performance is more disappointing than that of the United States.”

Dr. Alexander Lazar joins Tom to discuss the report's findings on the American public health response to COVID-19.

Dr. Lazar is professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and one of 34 experts who served on the COVID Crisis Group. The group formed in 2021, assembling experts to study the United States response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Alexander Lazar joins us on Zoom from Houston, Texas.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

