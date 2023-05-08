© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Learning from our mistakes: New analysis of the response to COVID

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
Alexander Lazar_Lessons from COVID War report-COMBO.png
Dr. Alexander Lazar, a member of the Covid Crisis Group, is Professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. (UT photo)

What did we learn from our battle with COVID-19? When the next pandemic comes, will we do a better job of handling it?

In late April, the COVID Crisis Group issued a report called Lessons from the COVID War. They assessed how the world handled the deadly disease, and they assert, “no country’s performance is more disappointing than that of the United States.”

Dr. Alexander Lazar joins Tom to discuss the report's findings on the American public health response to COVID-19.

Dr. Lazar is professor of Pathology and Genomic Medicine at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and one of 34 experts who served on the COVID Crisis Group. The group formed in 2021, assembling experts to study the United States response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Alexander Lazar joins us on Zoom from Houston, Texas.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsCOVID-19Public HealthWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes