Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on 3rd COVID winter, Rx costs, safe sport

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen Nov 2019_WIDECROP.png
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and public health advocate, teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

COVID numbers are up, compounded by big increases in rates of influenza and RSV. Is there a full blown COVID surge on the way in the US? Experts fear that there may be a surge in China. Will highly transmissible Omicron variants prove to be too much for China’s zero-COVID policy to handle?

And the advances made in telemedicine during the pandemic made healthcare more accessible for millions of people. Will policy makers make sure that access continues?

Democrats and the Biden Administration have promised to lower the cost of prescription drugs. In a column in the Washington Post, Dr. Wen profiled Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the first Black woman to lead the Center for Medicare and Medicaid, and the woman charged with overseeing the drug pricing program, and a host of other programs.

We'll discuss these and other topics today...

Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is a former health commissioner of Baltimore and an emergency physician. She teaches at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. She writes a column for the Washington Post.  She’s a medical analyst for CNN, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom…

Midday Healthwatch Dr. Leana Wen WYPR Coronavirus Coverage CDC COVID vaccine COVID-19 outbreaks Telemedicine prescription drug prices
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
