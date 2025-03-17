2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The latest on Baltimore's $641 million in ARPA funds with the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shamiah Kernbey is Chief recovery Officer in the Mayor's Office of recovery Programs, which was formed in 2021 to administer the allocations of the $641 million that Baltimore City received through the American Rescue Plan Act. (Mayor's Office photo)
Shamiah T. Kerney, the Chief Recovery Officer in the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs, joins Midday to discuss updates on the distribution of funds originating from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

President Biden signed the ARPA measure into law in March of 2021. The city's Office of Recovery Programs was established in with the goal of overseeing that money.

Shamiah Kerney joins Tom to discuss the Office of Recovery Programs' important work.

The Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs was established in 2021 to monitor the distribution of the $641 million in ARPA funds allocated to the City of Baltimore . (image courtesy Mayor's Office)
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottAmerican Rescue Plan Act FundsWYPR Coronavirus CoverageBaltimore vs. COVID
