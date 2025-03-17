The latest on Baltimore's $641 million in ARPA funds with the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs

Shamiah T. Kerney, the Chief Recovery Officer in the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs, joins Midday to discuss updates on the distribution of funds originating from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

President Biden signed the ARPA measure into law in March of 2021. The city's Office of Recovery Programs was established in with the goal of overseeing that money.

Shamiah Kerney joins Tom to discuss the Office of Recovery Programs' important work.