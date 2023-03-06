© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on COVID origins, depression, obesity

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and public health advocate, teaches at GWUniversity's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (GWU)

It’s theMidday Healthwatchanother of our monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

Today, we'll discuss the continuing controversy surrounding theories about the origins of the COVID 19 virus. Plus, some new research about the problem of child obesity. And has Sen. John Fetterman’s hospitalization for clinical depression helped to remove the stigma from mental health treatment? We’ll talk to Dr. Wen about these and other public health issues.

Dr. Leana Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts, and we are proud and grateful that she has been a regular guest on our show for many years. The former Baltimore City Health Commissioner is an emergency physician and a research professor of healthy policy and management at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. She’s a columnist for the Washington Post and a medical analyst for CNN, and a non-resident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. And she's the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom...

You're welcome to join us with your questions, about COVID, or other public health topics.

Call us: 410.662.8780, email: [email protected]or Tweet @MiddayWYPR or @TomHallWYPR.

