© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Baltimore's ARPA funds: Office of Recovery Pgms' Shamiah Kerney

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Shamiah_Kerney.png
Shamiah Kerney is Chief Recovery Officer in the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs, which was formed in 2021 to monitor the allocation of the $641 million that Baltimore City received through the American Rescue Plan Act. (Mayor's Office photo)

Now, Tom is joined by Shamiah T. Kerney, the Chief Recovery Officer in the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs, an office set-up by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to oversee the distribution of the $641 million dollars of funds allocated for the city from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

President Biden signed the ARPA measure into law in March of 2021, with the aim of assisting communities across the nation in their ongoing recovery from the dislocations caused by the COVID pandemic. The city's Office of Recovery Programs was established in July of that year.

The first announcements about which agencies and organizations would be receiving the funds were made in the fall. The city has until the end of next year to finish designating who gets the ARPA money, and until 2026 to have spent it.

Shemiah Kerney joinsTom in Studio A to discuss the Office of Recovery Programs' important work.

Baltimore Mayors Office of Recovery Programs-LOGO.PNG
The Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs was established in 2021 to monitor the distribution of the $641 million in ARPA funds allocated to the City of Baltimore . (image courtesy Mayor's Office)

You can join the conversation:

Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottAmerican Rescue Plan Act FundsWYPR Coronavirus CoverageBaltimore vs. COVID
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre