© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: Heat hazards, Paxlovid, CDC chief

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and public health advocate, teaches at GWUniversity's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate who teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo courtesy GWU)

It’s another edition of theMidday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen.

We'll be talking Dr. Wen today about the public health challenges caused by this summer's intense heat; the continued under-use of Paxlovid as a medication that can reduce the severity of COVID infections; and her assessment of the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC Dr. Mandy Cohen — who was appointed by President Biden and sworn into office last month.

Plus, Dr. Wen has been writing about other public health issues. These include the importance, especially for older adults, of getting the new RSV vaccine when it's available, the FDA's approval of the first-ever pill to treat post-partum depression; and what roles Artificial Intelligence might soon play in medicine.

Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts, and she has been a regular guest on our show since her time as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, from 2015-2018. Today, the emergency physician serves as a research professor of healthy policy and management at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. She’s also a columnist for the Washington Post, a medical analyst for CNN, and a non-resident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution. And she's the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom on Zoom...

Questions for Dr. Wen? Call us at 410.662.8780. Or email us: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday HealthwatchDr. Leana WenWYPR Coronavirus Coverageheat alertRSVCDCArtificial Intelligence
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre