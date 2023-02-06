© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on Long Covid study, emergency's end

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and public health advocate, teaches at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, D.C.. (photo courtesy GWU)

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

Much of life has returned to pre-COVID normal. In several of her recent essays in the Washingon Post, Dr. Wen has written about new research into the vexing problem of Long COVID, the decision by the Biden administration to end the COVID state-of-emergency, how to help the immunocompromised, and how to more accurately account for the actual number of hospitalizations and fatalities that have been caused by COVID.

We’ll talk about these topics today with Dr. Wen, who is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is an emergency physician and a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She teaches at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. In addition to writing a health column for the Washington Post, she’s a medical analyst for CNN, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom…

