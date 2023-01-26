Rousuck's Review: "[title of show]," a reflective musical at Spotlighters

It's time for another visit with Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new Spotlighters Theater production of [title of show].

The small-scale musical about two guys writing a musical was written, in fact by those two guys: Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics) and Hunter Bell (book). Their self-referential play, which explores the creative and artistically transformative journey required to mount a stage musical, is directed by Stephen Foreman, with musical direction by Mandee Ferrier Roberts, and a four-member cast that includes Alex Gubler as Hunter, Nick Cherone as Jeff, Neva Sullivan as Heidi, and Natalie Stolurow as Susan.

Alex Gubler (left) and Natalie Stolurow in Spotlighter Theatre's production of "[title of show]." (photo credit: Spotlighters Theatre / machpe Photography)

There have been some late changes to the play's production schedule.

Spotlighters Theatre has announced that due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests among the cast & crew, its performances of [title of show] for Thur, Jan 26 through Sun, Jan 29 are CANCELLED.

Patrons with tickets for Sat, Jan 21, and for Jan 26, 27, 28 and 29, should check their email for a message from [email protected], with instructions for how to reschedule their tickets for a future performance of [title of show], or to convert their ticket purchase into a donation, a ticket credit, or to request a refund.

[title of show] will be performed at Spotlighters Theatre from February 2-5. For more information, follow the theater link.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.