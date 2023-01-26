© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "[title of show]," a reflective musical at Spotlighters

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakTeria Rogers
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST
[title of show] 1.jpg
The cast of the Spotlighters Theatre’s production of “[title of show].” featuring Neva Keuroglian Sullivan (second from left, in pink top) and Natalie Stolurow (in grey). (photo credit: Spotlighters Theatre / machpe Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new Spotlighters Theater production of [title of show].

The small-scale musical about two guys writing a musical was written, in fact by those two guys: Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics) and Hunter Bell (book). Their self-referential play, which explores the creative and artistically transformative journey required to mount a stage musical, is directed by Stephen Foreman, with musical direction by Mandee Ferrier Roberts, and a four-member cast that includes Alex Gubler as Hunter, Nick Cherone as Jeff, Neva Sullivan as Heidi, and Natalie Stolurow as Susan.

[title of show] 2.jpg
Alex Gubler (left) and Natalie Stolurow in Spotlighter Theatre's production of "[title of show]." (photo credit: Spotlighters Theatre / machpe Photography)

There have been some late changes to the play's production schedule.

Spotlighters Theatre has announced that due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests among the cast & crew, its performances of [title of show] for Thur, Jan 26 through Sun, Jan 29 are CANCELLED.

Patrons with tickets for Sat, Jan 21, and for Jan 26, 27, 28 and 29, should check their email for a message from [email protected], with instructions for how to reschedule their tickets for a future performance of [title of show], or to convert their ticket purchase into a donation, a ticket credit, or to request a refund.

[title of show] will be performed at Spotlighters Theatre from February 2-5. For more information, follow the theater link.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckMaryland TheaterSpotlighters TheatreWYPR Coronavirus CoverageSingle Carrot Theatre
Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers