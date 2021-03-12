-
In anticipation of spring, it's not unreasonable to turn our thoughts to lighter, fresher food with wine to match. Here are a few delightful lighter red…
Pinot noir is expensive to grow and vinify. For some, the holy grail is good quality pinot noir at a reasonable price. Here are the results of our latest…
Full flavored, hearty midwinter dinners require the same in wines. Here is a trio of affordable big reds to make any dinner a special occasion. Price key:…
Reds and whites from Southern Italy are surprisingly good choices for hearty winter meals.Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above…
Spain's most famous region, Rioja, is a versatile choice for winter reds and whites.Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality…
Stoke the fire, open up a good book, and pour yourself a glass of port.Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60Quality key: * =…
Everybody is looking for advice on good buys for bubbly wine. Here is our list of recommendations at all price points.Price key: $=less than $20 $$=…
On a warm, picture perfect late summer day, Rob Deford, the President of Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County is pointing out some of his grapes that are…
This week take the 30,000 foot view of the wine industry over the past 20 years. Tony and Chef Cindy discuss how production and tastes have changed and…