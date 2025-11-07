Saturday Morning Tunes Beatles for Kids comes to The Clarice

The Beatles are one of those rare bands that kids, parents and grandparents can all agree on.

Join us the morning of Saturday Feb. 7 for an all ages celebration of Beatles hits from their beginning ("I Want to Hold Your Hand") through their later classics ("Here Comes the Sun" and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds") – performed live by the Maryland band Fabtastic Four.

Presented by Kennedy Krieger Institute and Stages Music Arts, it's a show for the whole family; we often see three generations in the audience.

The band includes members of the acclaimed Annapolis power pop band Starbelly, and has been playing Beatles songs around the mid-Atlantic for many years.

Saturday Morning Tunes Beatles for Kids starts at 10am Saturday Feb. 7 at The Clarice in College Park. Parking is free.

See you there!

