Affordable Bordeaux
Although Bordeaux wines can be among the most pricey in the world, there are plenty that offer not only good flavor but good value as well. Al takes a look.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
NOTE:GIVE ALL THESE WINES AN HOUR IN THE DECANTER IN ORDER TO BREATHE
Ch. Bellevue Castillon/Cotes de Bordeaux ’19 ** $
(Still young despite its age, still tannic, after opening up quite fruity and spicy)
90+ Cellars Haut-Médoc Lot 202 ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE
(Big friendly wine based on merlot, fruity aroma, full-flavored, good bitter finish)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Ch. La Mothe du Barry Bordeaux Superieur ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE
(Soft sweet Bordeaux, merlot based, good balance, quality fruit)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.