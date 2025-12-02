Affordable Bordeaux

Although Bordeaux wines can be among the most pricey in the world, there are plenty that offer not only good flavor but good value as well. Al takes a look.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

NOTE:GIVE ALL THESE WINES AN HOUR IN THE DECANTER IN ORDER TO BREATHE

Ch. Bellevue Castillon/Cotes de Bordeaux ’19 ** $

(Still young despite its age, still tannic, after opening up quite fruity and spicy)

90+ Cellars Haut-Médoc Lot 202 ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE

(Big friendly wine based on merlot, fruity aroma, full-flavored, good bitter finish)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Ch. La Mothe du Barry Bordeaux Superieur ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE

(Soft sweet Bordeaux, merlot based, good balance, quality fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.