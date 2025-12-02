2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Cellar Notes

Affordable Bordeaux

By Al Spoler
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST
French red wine from the Botdeaux region. Agne27, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Agne27, CC BY-SA 3.0
/
Via WIkimedia Commons
French red wine from the Botdeaux region.

Although Bordeaux wines can be among the most pricey in the world, there are plenty that offer not only good flavor but good value as well. Al takes a look.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

NOTE:GIVE ALL THESE WINES AN HOUR IN THE DECANTER IN ORDER TO BREATHE

Ch. Bellevue Castillon/Cotes de Bordeaux ’19 ** $
(Still young despite its age, still tannic, after opening up quite fruity and spicy)

90+ Cellars Haut-Médoc Lot 202 ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE
(Big friendly wine based on merlot, fruity aroma, full-flavored, good bitter finish)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Ch. La Mothe du Barry Bordeaux Superieur ’22 ** 1/2 $ VALUE
(Soft sweet Bordeaux, merlot based, good balance, quality fruit)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes winered wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler