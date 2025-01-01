Baltimore Public Media General Contest & Prize Giveaway Rules

ENTER HERE

These are the official rules that apply to all contests or prize giveaways (collectively, “Promotions”) that air on WYPR, WTMD, WYPO, or WYPF (the “Stations”) or appear on the Stations’ outlets, including the Stations’ website, social media channels, and email communications.

How to Enter: The method of entry varies, and some Promotions may have special restrictions or qualifications. The two primary methods of entry are a random drawing for a prize giveaway selected from online registrations, or phone calls to the studio for call-in contests. Unless otherwise stated, you may enter the prize giveaway by submitting an entry here or clicking the link above. No purchase, donation, or payment is necessary to enter or win. A purchase, donation, or payment will not increase your chances of winning.

Promotion Period: The Promotion period varies and will be announced in advance of the applicable Promotion. Entries must be received by the announced deadline to be eligible.

Eligibility: Unless otherwise stated, Promotions are open to all persons who are 18 or older at the time of entry. Employees of Baltimore Public Media Corporation or any of its affiliates or stations (WYPR, WTMD, WYPO, and WYPF), participating sponsors, organizations or agencies, and the members of their households are ineligible to participate in the Promotions. One entry per person and per household. Duplicate entries will be deleted from the drawing. Persons who have won anything from Baltimore Public Media Corporation or any of its stations in the last 30 days are ineligible.

Prize(s): A detailed description of the prize(s), including estimated retail value, restrictions, and conditions will be provided at the time the Promotion is announced. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be substituted or redeemed for cash, unless otherwise specified. Winners are responsible for all applicable local, state, or federal taxes, fees, and expenses associated with accepting or using the prize(s).

Winner Selection and Notification: The method and timing of winner selection and notification will vary for each Promotion. Details will be announced separately for each specific Promotion. In general, for call-in Promotions, the first caller who provides the correct answer will be declared the winner. In other instances, the winner will be chosen by random process. Winners will be eligible for a grand prize if it is part of the Promotion. In all events, if a winner cannot be contacted or fails to claim the prize within the required time period, an alternate winner may be selected. Winner(s) must sign a prize receipt and certify compliance with all eligibility requirements prior to the release of a prize.

Publicity Release: By participating in a Promotion, entrants agree to have their name, likeness, and voice used for promotional purposes without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Sponsor: Unless otherwise stated, Promotions are sponsored by Baltimore Public Media Corporation.

Right to Make Changes: Baltimore Public Media Corporation reserves the right to amend these rules or terminate the Promotion at any time. Such amendment is effective upon announcement. Baltimore Public Media Corporation also reserves the right to substitute the prize(s) with something of equal or greater value.

Dispute Resolution: Baltimore Public Media Corporation’s decisions regarding the Promotion(s) are final and binding.

Complete Rules: Copies of written Promotion rules will be available on the Stations’ websites for up to 30 days after the end of each Promotion. For a complete copy of the rules governing the Promotions, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

WYPR

2216 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21204

410-235-1660