Bargains In Barbecue Reds

It's time to stock up on big reds for the barbie, and we have some ideas.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

D'Arenberg "The Stump Jump" GSM, McClaren Vale '17 **1/2 $ VALUE

A racy, medium bodied blend, loaded with fruit, perfect for barbecue.

Vina Robles Vineyards "The Arborist", Paso Robles '19 **1/2 $$

A flavor-packed big red blend, graceful, medium-bodied, youthful.

David James Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley '18 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Checks all the boxes for quality cab sauv flavor at a fraction of the price.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

