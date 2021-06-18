A To Z Wines From Oregon

They started out as simple entry level wines, but A to Z has upped their game.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

A to Z Wineworks Pinot, Gris Oregon '19 ** 1/2 $ VALUE

A fruity, aromatic, complex pinot gris, mild acid, restrained sweetness.

A to Z Wineworks Chardonnay, Oregon '19 ** 1/2 $ VALUE

A round rich chard with tropical fruit flavors and aromas, creamy, rich.

A to Z Wineworks Pinot Noir, Oregon '18 ** 1/2 $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

Very good pinot for the price, silky, rich, very complex, outstanding.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

