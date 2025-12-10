Italian Faves
Italian wines have become big favorites on Cellar Notes, and Hugh has a bunch of new favorites to discuss.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Indigenous Toscana Sangiovese Rosso IGT **1/2 $ VALUE
(A dark, powerful sangiovese with depth and flavor, still tannic)
Cottanera “Barbazalle” Cataratto white, Sicily ’22 ** $
(Unique grape from Sicily, very reminiscent of viognier)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Goretti “Il Moggio” Grechetto, Umbria **1/2 $$
(A good Saturday night dinner white, with complexity and class)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.