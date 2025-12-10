Italian Faves

Italian wines have become big favorites on Cellar Notes, and Hugh has a bunch of new favorites to discuss.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Indigenous Toscana Sangiovese Rosso IGT **1/2 $ VALUE

(A dark, powerful sangiovese with depth and flavor, still tannic)

Cottanera “Barbazalle” Cataratto white, Sicily ’22 ** $

(Unique grape from Sicily, very reminiscent of viognier)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Goretti “Il Moggio” Grechetto, Umbria **1/2 $$

(A good Saturday night dinner white, with complexity and class)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.