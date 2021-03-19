About WYPR

WYPR Mission Statement

WYPR Privacy Policy

WYPR Policy on Release of Financial Information

WYPR is obligated to disclose its annual information returns including form 990 and form 1065 for three proceeding years including schedule A of form 990.

These documents will be available at 2216 North Charles Street during regular business hours (9am-5pm). Members of the public who make a request to examine the organization's documents will be permitted to freely examine these documents and take notes. An employee of WYPR will remain present while the visitor examines the documents.

If a member of the public, while examining the documents, makes a request for copies, WYPR will charge $1.00 for the first and $.15 for each subsequent page as a copying charge. If a listener requests in writing, either by letter or by e-mail that copies be mailed to them, WYPR will write them back within 7 days requesting payment for copying and postage charges prior to mailing out the copies. Upon receipt of payment the copies will be mailed to the requestor. No charge for the copying will exceed $20.00.

WYPR Audit can be found here.

WYPR AFR REPORTS