Northwest White Wines
Renown for their reds, the Pacific Northwest also has some fine white wines.
The Wines
Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Stoller Family Estate Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, OR '18 *** $$
This is an exceptional chardonnay in every way. Unoaked to boot.
Chehalem Unoaked INOX Chardonnay, Willamette Valley '19 *1/2 $
A lean bone dry chard, good for everyday, not a hint of oak.
Kiona Vineyards Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley '20 **1/2 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
Charming, exotic flavors, a touch of sparkle.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.