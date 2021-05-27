Northwest White Wines

Renown for their reds, the Pacific Northwest also has some fine white wines.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Stoller Family Estate Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, OR '18 *** $$

This is an exceptional chardonnay in every way. Unoaked to boot.

Chehalem Unoaked INOX Chardonnay, Willamette Valley '19 *1/2 $

A lean bone dry chard, good for everyday, not a hint of oak.

Kiona Vineyards Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley '20 **1/2 WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Charming, exotic flavors, a touch of sparkle.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

