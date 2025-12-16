If you’ve been looking for the perfect holiday gift for the kids in your life, this is it.

Join us Feb. 21 for Baltimore Public Media's first ever Saturday Morning Tunes "K-Pop Demon Hunters Party" at Baltimore Soundstage.

It's a celebration of the hit new animated movie, featuring the 16-person K-Pop dance group Konnect DMV, as well as singers, movie trivia and costume contests (with prizes) and more! Presented by Stages Music Arts and Kennedy Krieger.

Konnect DMV will perform choreographed dances to hits like “Golden” and “Your Idol," and singers will cover the ballads “What it Sounds Like” and “Free.” We’ll also have trivia, costume contests and other games (be sure to come dressed as your favorite character from the movie).

Doors open at 9am and the show starts at 10am Saturday Feb. 21 at Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place in Baltimore.

About Konnect DMV

Founded in 2021, Konnect DMV is a dance community built to connect dancers across the D.C. metropolitan area, known as the DMV (DC, Maryland, & Virginia). Over the years, we've grown to over 40,000 followers across all platforms and expanded into a team that creates engaging events and collaborations with the community. Our mission is to bring together K-Pop dancers to create a space to share skills, improve, and strengthen the K-Pop dance scene in the DMV area.

