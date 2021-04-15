New White Wines For Spring

It's time to sit back and enjoy fresh, crisp white wines that seem to hold springtime in a glass.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lecciaia Orvieto Classico **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A stunning value for a lovely crisp Italian white that is very food friendly.

De Angelis Falerio '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

From the Marche region of Italy, this is a lovely Trebbiano-based white.

Chateau Coustaut Graves Blanc 2016 France Bordeaux *** $$

A sophisticated white Bordeaux perfect for a springtime dinner.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

