Cellar Notes

New White Wines For Spring

Published April 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
Glass of white wine in front of a green background
fs999/Frederic Schneider via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
/
Glass of white wine

It's time to sit back and enjoy fresh, crisp white wines that seem to hold springtime in a glass.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lecciaia Orvieto Classico **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

A stunning value for a lovely crisp Italian white that is very food friendly.

De Angelis Falerio '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

From the Marche region of Italy, this is a lovely Trebbiano-based white.

Chateau Coustaut Graves Blanc 2016 France Bordeaux *** $$

A sophisticated white Bordeaux perfect for a springtime dinner.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
