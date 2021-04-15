New White Wines For Spring
It's time to sit back and enjoy fresh, crisp white wines that seem to hold springtime in a glass.
The Wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lecciaia Orvieto Classico **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
A stunning value for a lovely crisp Italian white that is very food friendly.
De Angelis Falerio '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
From the Marche region of Italy, this is a lovely Trebbiano-based white.
Chateau Coustaut Graves Blanc 2016 France Bordeaux *** $$
A sophisticated white Bordeaux perfect for a springtime dinner.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
