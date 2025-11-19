Ed Hough's Allman Bros Collective all-seated show at Goucher

Join us for an exclusive all-seated show with Ed Hough’s Allman Brothers Collective Saturday Jan. 24 at Kraushaar Auditorium in Towson.

The show features an all-star lineup of musicians playing our favorite Allman Bros hits and deep cuts.

**This is an all-seated show, with free parking.**

The band includes a who’s-who of musicians from Baltimore and beyond:

Ed Hough (drums & vocals)

Cris Jacobs (guitar & vocals)

Mookie Siegel (organ and piano)

Jonathan Sloane (guitar & vocals)

Mike Gambone (drums)

Dave Markowitz (bass)

Bobby Thompson (guitar & vocals)

Many of these musicians played together in the Baltimore band The Bridge. As Ed Hough’s Allman Bros Collective, their shows at The Recher, Trifecta Food Truck Festival and Power Plant Live have made them one of Baltimore’s most exciting new projects.

Plus, this show features custom lighting from Ryan Glaeser’s Second Encore Productions, who helped produce Several Species: The Pink Floyd Tribute this past July at Kraushaar Auditorium.

It’s an ideal holiday present for the whole fam. Even better: Goucher's ticketing platform only charges a $3 fee per ticket, so there aren't any unwelcome surprises when you go to check out.

Tickets go up in price starting Jan. 1. Be sure to get yours asap!

Made possible in part by Stages Music Arts.

About the band:

Ed Hough, drums and vocals

A veteran multi-instrumentalist in the Baltimore music scene for over 30 years, Ed Hough continues to wow audiences and keep them coming back for more. Through his many Collectives of Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, and his own original music with Smooth Kentucky, Ed gathers some of the best players throughout the DMV to create and share in a night of pure magic. These impromptu shows are always a musical rollercoaster journey filled with twists and turns that will stir and move the soul.

Cris Jacobs, guitar and vocals

A star of Baltimore’s roots and jam scenes, Cris Jacobs rose to prominence as the singer and guitarist from the popular Baltimore band The Bridge before branching out as a solo artist. He has performed with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh & Friends on several occasions, toured with Steve Winwood and recorded with Ivan Neville and Jerry Douglas.

Mookie Siegel, Hammond B3 and piano

Mookie Siegel is a premier San Francisco Bay Area keyboardist and vocalist who performs regularly in the jam band scene. He has a long performance history with Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and Donna Jean Godchaux of the Grateful Dead. Other notable bands and collaborations include the New Riders Of The Purple Sage, Kingfish, Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers and Steve Kimock. Mookie is a current and founding member of the David Nelson Band and also performs regularly with Moonalice.

Dave Markowitz, bass

A Maryland native, Dave toured the country and abroad since 2004 with Baltimore’s The Bridge. Playing alongside his Bridge brothers and others in many different iterations, Dave has been entertaining music lovers for over 20 years in many original and tribute bands.

Bobby Thompson, guitar and vocals

Winner of the 2018 Washington Area Music Association Award for Best Blues Album, Bobby Thompson has fronted bands like Blueheart Revival and Revelator Hill and been a sideman for artists such as Justin Jones (9:30 Club Records), Laura Tsaggaris, and toured with SOJA.

Mike Gambone, drums

Mike Gambone became obsessed with playing drums at the age of 12. In 2004, he received a Bachelor’s degree in Music Performance from Towson University and has made a living performing and teaching private lessons ever since. He’s played in many projects over the years, including The Bridge, The Morel Trio, Speakers of the House, Ruben Montoya Band, Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, Junkyard Saints and Doug Segree Band. Mike is the proud father of four amazing kids and currently resides in Arnold, MD.

Jonathan Sloane, guitar and vocals

Jonathan Sloane is a multi-talented, lifelong musician, instructor, guitarist and lyricist based in Washington, DC. His compositions, tone and lyrical lead guitar playing are deeply rooted in the blues; expanding into R&B, rock 'n' roll, funk and soul.

