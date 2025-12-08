Baltimore delegate renews effort to bring beer and wine sales to grocery stores

Delegate Marlon Amprey (D-Baltimore City) believes 2026 could be the year Maryland legalizes beer and wine sales within grocery stores.

He introduced legislation this year that would allow food retailers, pharmacies or gas stations to purchase a Class A liquor license, but the bill ultimately stalled in committee.

Amprey says the House Economic Matters Committee chairman vowed to seriously consider the bill during the upcoming legislative session and that Gov. Wes Moore has already pledged to support it.

In front of the Giant Food in Riverside Thursday, Amprey said his passion for the bill comes down to physical safety and food security.

“Some of the establishments in my neighborhoods are tattered, they have bulletproof glass and individuals don't necessarily feel safe shopping for their beer and wine in these areas. It's important that we have the option and choice to go to a store that’s well lit, like this parking lot right here, that has stable hours, so people can be able to buy their beer and wine in a safe place,” he said.

Amprey also argues legalizing beer and wine sales in grocery stores would help boost profits after watching four new grocery stores in Maryland shut down this year.

“In order for us to be able to stabilize communities so they can have the grocery stores that they deserve and need, beer and wine in these stores can be the lift that they need in order to make sure that their margins are in a place where they can stay where they are, and that people and communities have access to fresh food.”

Maryland Retailers Alliance President Cailey Locklair is also in strong support of the bill, noting a Maryland Now statewide issue poll – conducted by Blended Public Affairs in conjunction with Perry Jacobson – found that 80 percent of likely voters support allowing beer and wine sales in grocery stores.

“It strengthens existing [grocery] stores and creates the economic foundation needed to open new ones, particularly in areas that have been asking for greater access to full service grocers for decades,” Locklair said.

Local union representatives for United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) also spoke in support of the bill.

While opponents have raised concerns about putting traditional liquor stores out of business by granting liquor licenses to grocery stores, Amprey argues the majority of other states are already utilizing this model, and some non-liquor stores in Maryland are already grandfathered into alcohol sales.

Maryland is one of four states in the nation that does not allow any alcohol sales at grocery stores.