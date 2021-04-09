Wines From Aerena

Hugh has found tremendous value in a second label, crafted for the wise budget.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Aerena Wines Rosé, "Crown in Shadow", San Francisco Bay '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

Lovely rosé, fruity, well balanced, very approachable.

Aerena Chardonnay "Man in the Arena", North Coast '19 *** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Pear and peach flavors, zesty acidity, subtle oak, low price.

Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon "Lean In", North Coast *** $ VALUE

Intense flavors, great balance, made to drink now.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

