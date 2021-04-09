© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CellarNotes2021Sponsor.png
Cellar Notes

Wines From Aerena

Published April 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
Glass of red wine in front of a green background
Matthew Rogers via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)
/
Glass of red wine

Hugh has found tremendous value in a second label, crafted for the wise budget.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Aerena Wines Rosé, "Crown in Shadow", San Francisco Bay '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

Lovely rosé, fruity, well balanced, very approachable.

Aerena Chardonnay "Man in the Arena", North Coast '19 *** $ VALUE WINE OF THE WEEK

Pear and peach flavors, zesty acidity, subtle oak, low price.

Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon "Lean In", North Coast *** $ VALUE

Intense flavors, great balance, made to drink now.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Tags

Cellar NotesWYPR FeaturesCellar Noteswine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson