Sarah Petrowich

Sarah is the Maryland State Government & Politics Reporter for WYPR.

She came to WYPR in 2025 after previously covering state politics for Delaware's lone NPR member station Delaware Public Media. There, she led award-winning coverage on the state legislature, public education funding reform, the launch of the state's recreational marijuana market and Delaware's 2024 gubernatorial race, producing stories for NPR's All Things Considered and Here & Now.

She has a degree in journalism and political science from the University of Missouri, where she aided in podcast production, general assignment reporting and coverage of the Missouri General Assembly for KBIA. She has also done reporting for WUSF in Tampa, Florida, and production and social media work for POLITICO Europe in Brussels, Belgium. While largely having grown up in the Midwest, Sarah spent the first several years of her youth in Fairbanks, Alaska.

When a microphone is not in her hand, Sarah can be found hiking, logging movies on Letterboxd and rooting for the Chicago Cubs.