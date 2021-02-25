Light Red Wines

In anticipation of spring, it's not unreasonable to turn our thoughts to lighter, fresher food with wine to match. Here are a few delightful lighter red wines to consider.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Crosarola Valpolicella Ripasso Classico, '17 **1/2 $$

Mellow, autumnal, full flavored, medium bodied, sort of Amarone-lite.

Maris Pays d'Oc Rouge '18 **/12 $ VALUE

South of France blend of cab sauv and merlot, very juicy and tasty.

Pasquieres Cote du Rhone '18 ** $

Tons of flavor without heaviness, complex aroma, vibrant palate)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.



