Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
The city's new reform-minded fiscal manager talks about making the city's Board of Estimates and other spending agencies more efficient —and transparent.
As the supply - and demand - for COVID vaccines grows, MD's top health official says better scheduling, more mass sites will improve vaccination equity.
The New Jersey school says its new COVID-19 requirement will help it make "a full return to our pre-pandemic normal" on campus.
At a Thursday press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of public health measures aimed at re-starting New York City's cultural life and theatrical industry.
The Federal Reserve chairman tells NPR that the U.S. economy is on a clear path to recovery thanks to the Fed's rescue plan and the stimulus passed by Congress.
Millions of people headed outside for recreation during the pandemic, sparking a banner year for many outdoor gear companies. Now, those companies hope to lock in their newly expanded markets.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into most Americans' arms will involve much more than a good supply and logistics. Values such as equity, deep listening, and informed choice are crucial, too.
Updated study results say the vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe disease. Independent monitors had been concerned about a previous report.