Maryland lawmakers to weigh new protections for local abortion providers
Ways To Subscribe
Maryland is planning for an increased demand for abortion, as other states in the region make the procedure difficult or impossible to get. Baltimore County and its teachers finally have a deal for raises. Dan Cox and Wes Moore will debate October 12th, but some gubernatorial candidates will be missing. A Johns Hopkins professor wins a quarter million dollars for a simple idea that caught on big. Morgan State University may be losing track of some of its money, according to a new report. The city’s juvenile justice center is facing some tough challenges and Maryland is running out of area codes so some counties will be getting a new one.