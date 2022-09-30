© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Legislators say more, not fewer polling places needed on election day

Published September 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
Maryland’s highest court will hear Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox’s appeal to block early vote counting. The Baltimore City Council received some preliminary answers about the recent E. Coli contamination. The City is making it easier to pay your water bill. The proposed Hopkins police force continues to attract controversy and Maryland lawmakers grill local elections officials about a shortage of polling places.

Pam Jones
