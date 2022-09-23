© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

With water issues in the headlines, significant progress is being made

Published September 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
A judge has ruled that Maryland officials can start counting mail-in ballots ahead of election day. A Baltimore county employee has been busted for using the county’s computer system to run a private business. A town hall meeting to discuss a private police force for Johns Hopkins University was brought to an abrupt end by protestors last night. I’ll have more headlines plus, the Republican running for Baltimore County Executive is promising a revolutionary change in government if he’s elected.

