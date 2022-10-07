Art with a message of inclusion opens in Hampden

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that state election officials can begin counting mail-in ballots early. President Biden was in our state today where he made a stop at a Hagerstown auto plant. A recently released report finds victims of violent crime in Baltimore need better support services. Drug affordability, especially for the city’s seniors was the topic of a community forum with Mayor Scott and other lawmakers today.

We’ll have those stories and more from our news team, coming up in headlines. Plus… in the race for Baltimore County’s top job, the candidates show just how opposite their approach to governing will be!

and we’ll take you to an inclusive arts exhibit for those with often unrecognized special gifts opening in Hampden.